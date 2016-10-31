Close

Kyodo News

October 31, 2016 15:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:38 31 October 2016

Australia opposition slams proposed lifetime asylum seeker ban

SYDNEY, Oct. 31, Kyodo

Members of Australia's main opposition party on Monday slammed the Turnbull government's plan to permanently deny entry to asylum seekers who have been held in offshore detention in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Announced over the weekend, the proposed new law would mean any person who attempted to reach Australia by boat from mid-July 2013 onwards would be permanently denied entry to the country by any means, be that on a tourist, business or any other visa.

"It seems ridiculous to me that a genuine refugee who settles in the U.S. or Canada and becomes a U.S. or Canadian citizen is banned from visiting Australia as a tourist, businessman or businesswoman 40 years down (the) track," said opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten in a statement on Monday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete