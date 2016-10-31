Australia opposition slams proposed lifetime asylum seeker ban

Members of Australia's main opposition party on Monday slammed the Turnbull government's plan to permanently deny entry to asylum seekers who have been held in offshore detention in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Announced over the weekend, the proposed new law would mean any person who attempted to reach Australia by boat from mid-July 2013 onwards would be permanently denied entry to the country by any means, be that on a tourist, business or any other visa.

"It seems ridiculous to me that a genuine refugee who settles in the U.S. or Canada and becomes a U.S. or Canadian citizen is banned from visiting Australia as a tourist, businessman or businesswoman 40 years down (the) track," said opposition Labor Party leader Bill Shorten in a statement on Monday.