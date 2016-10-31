Key figure in S. Korea scandal summoned by prosecution for probe

(UPDATING THROUGHOUT WITH CHOI BEING SUMMONED)

South Korea's state prosecutors on Monday summoned a long-time close friend of South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye to investigate allegations she played an improper role in important state affairs.

Choi Soon Sil, 60, appeared at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office after returning home Sunday from Europe where she had been for nearly two months. Choi, who holds no government position, is alleged to have had access to Park's speeches as well as top-secret national security documents and influenced personnel appointments.