16:12 31 October 2016
FEATURE: Halloween all the rage in Japan, market size exceeds Valentine's Day
By Supriya Singh
TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo
Enthusiasm among young Japanese for Halloween continues to grow year by year, not only as a day to enjoy "cosplay" but as a time to spend on goodies like nobody's business.
Observed in many countries as a time dedicated to remembering the dead, the celebration in Japan has become firmly rooted as an autumn tradition of lighthearted fun or a bit of the macabre.
According to the Japan Anniversary Association, the market size for Halloween this year has been estimated at 134.5 billion yen ($1.28 billion), double the amount from 2011 -- exceeding that of Valentine's Day (134 billion yen), a celebration in Japan where women often present gifts of chocolate and other confectioneries to their significant others.
