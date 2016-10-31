Close

Kyodo News

October 31, 2016 17:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:12 31 October 2016

FEATURE: Halloween all the rage in Japan, market size exceeds Valentine's Day

By Supriya Singh
TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo

Enthusiasm among young Japanese for Halloween continues to grow year by year, not only as a day to enjoy "cosplay" but as a time to spend on goodies like nobody's business.

Observed in many countries as a time dedicated to remembering the dead, the celebration in Japan has become firmly rooted as an autumn tradition of lighthearted fun or a bit of the macabre.

According to the Japan Anniversary Association, the market size for Halloween this year has been estimated at 134.5 billion yen ($1.28 billion), double the amount from 2011 -- exceeding that of Valentine's Day (134 billion yen), a celebration in Japan where women often present gifts of chocolate and other confectioneries to their significant others.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete