FEATURE: Halloween all the rage in Japan, market size exceeds Valentine's Day

Enthusiasm among young Japanese for Halloween continues to grow year by year, not only as a day to enjoy "cosplay" but as a time to spend on goodies like nobody's business.

Observed in many countries as a time dedicated to remembering the dead, the celebration in Japan has become firmly rooted as an autumn tradition of lighthearted fun or a bit of the macabre.

According to the Japan Anniversary Association, the market size for Halloween this year has been estimated at 134.5 billion yen ($1.28 billion), double the amount from 2011 -- exceeding that of Valentine's Day (134 billion yen), a celebration in Japan where women often present gifts of chocolate and other confectioneries to their significant others.