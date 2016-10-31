Close

October 31, 2016 17:35

16:21 31 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 31) Kimonos showcased to celebrate 53 countries

TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kimonos showcased to celebrate 53 countries

-- A kimono fashion show is held in Tokyo on Oct. 30, 2016, to showcase the Japanese traditional garments designed to celebrate 53 countries from around the world. The show is part of a project to design each of the countries participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kimonos with patterns specific to each.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15302/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

