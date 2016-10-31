Golf: Matsuyama up to personal-best 6th in world golf rankings

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama reached a personal-best sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday, rising four places after becoming the first Asian to win in a World Golf Championship event earlier in the day.

Matsuyama won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai by seven strokes, taking his winning tally on the PGA tour to three titles, tying Shigeki Maruyama as the most by a Japanese player.

Tsuneyuki Nakajima, ranked four in 1987, is the Japanese player who holds the all-time record for highest rank, while Masashi Ozaki was fifth and Isao Aoki eighth, according to the Japan Golf Tour.

The 24-year-old Matsuyama won the Memorial Tournament in 2014 and the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February this year, both in a playoff, and the Japan Open for the first time two weeks ago. He became the first Japanese in 18 years to be ranked in the top 10 last week.

Jason Day of Australia retained his place at the top while Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland moved up a place to second, above Dustin Johnson of the United States after finishing in a share of fourth in China.

Swede Henrik Stenson, who tied for second at the tournament, also moved up a place to fourth above American Jordan Spieth.

Matsuyama has overtaken Adam Scott of Australia, Americans Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson as well as Danny Willett of England with the quartet all dropping down a place to complete the top 10.

==Kyodo