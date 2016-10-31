Close

Kyodo News

October 31, 2016 17:35

17:11 31 October 2016

Key figure in S. Korea scandal appears at prosecutors', apologizes

SEOUL, Oct. 31, Kyodo

A long-time close friend of South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye appeared Monday at the state prosecutors' office after being summoned for questioning over allegations she played an improper role in important state affairs, drawing her further into the deepening political scandal that has engulfed the administration.

Choi Soon Sil, 60, showed up at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office a day after returning home from Europe where she had been for nearly two months. Choi, who holds no government position, is alleged to have had access to Park's speeches and top-secret national security documents and also influencing personnel appointments.

Wearing a hat and scarf, covering her face with a hand, she pushed her way through a crowd of reporters and protesters.

  • S. Korea president's Japan trip by year-end uncertain amid scandal
