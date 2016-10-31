Close

Kyodo News

October 31, 2016

18:10 31 October 2016

Honda 1st-half net profit up 12.1%, lifts FY 2016 profit forecast

TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. said Monday its group net profit rose 12.1 percent in the April-September period due to strong overseas sales, prompting the automaker to lift its full-year guidance despite the negative impact from the yen's advance.

Japan's third-biggest carmaker by volume posted a group net profit of 351.80 billion yen ($3.36 billion) in the six months ended Sept. 30, up from 313.79 billion yen a year earlier, as solid sales outside Japan offset the impact of the yen's appreciation.

Consolidated operating profit stood at 494.92 billion yen, up 22.5 percent, supported in part by cost-reduction efforts, while sales decreased 8.1 percent to 6.73 trillion yen,

