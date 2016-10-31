Prosecutors question Park's confidante in influence-peddling case

A longtime close friend of South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye was questioned by state prosecutors Monday over allegations that she interfered in state affairs, accessed classified presidential office documents and embezzled government money, amid a deepening abuse-of-power scandal that has engulfed Park's administration.

Choi Soon Sil, 60, was questioned at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office a day after returning home from Europe where she had been for nearly two months.

Choi, who holds no government position, is alleged to have accessed Park's speeches and top-secret national security documents without clearance and influenced personnel appointment.