November 1, 2016 3:40

01:49 1 November 2016

Japanese journalist Tsuneoka detained by Iraqi authorities

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Japanese journalist Kosuke Tsuneoka, who is in Iraq covering the battle for the Islamic State-held city of Mosul, has been detained by local authorities, the Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

The 47-year-old journalist has been taken into custody by Kurdish Peshmerga forces which are cooperating with the Iraqi military, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, to retake the northern city amid fierce fighting, it said.

The ministry said it has sought, through the Japanese Embassy in Iraq, an early meeting with Tsuneoka while asking for appropriate treatment. There is no information suggesting he has been injured.

