Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 3:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:18 1 November 2016

Gymnastics: Uchimura eyes becoming Japan's 1st professional gymnast

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Olympic and world champion Kohei Uchimura is set to become Japan's first professional gymnast, sources with knowledge of the Rio Games gold medalist's decision told Kyodo News on Monday.

Arguably the best gymnast of all-time, Uchimura has won the all-around title at the last six world championships, and three gold and four silver Olympic medals.

Uchimura, 27, is technically an employee of Konami Sports Club, but is expected to leave the fitness company after the national team championships next month.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  4. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete