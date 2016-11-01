Gymnastics: Uchimura eyes becoming Japan's 1st professional gymnast

Olympic and world champion Kohei Uchimura is set to become Japan's first professional gymnast, sources with knowledge of the Rio Games gold medalist's decision told Kyodo News on Monday.

Arguably the best gymnast of all-time, Uchimura has won the all-around title at the last six world championships, and three gold and four silver Olympic medals.

Uchimura, 27, is technically an employee of Konami Sports Club, but is expected to leave the fitness company after the national team championships next month.