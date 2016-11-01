Tokyo stocks dip in morning on disappointing earnings

Tokyo stocks dipped Tuesday morning as selling was triggered following some poorly received corporate earnings while sluggish oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 25.72 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 17,399.30. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.36 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,388.66.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and mining issues.