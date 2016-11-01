Japan to extend intercept order for N. Korean missiles by 3 months

Japan has decided to extend by three months an order to its Self-Defense Forces to remain ready to shoot down potential ballistic missiles launched from North Korea, a Japanese government source said Tuesday.

The order, issued Aug. 8, is set to expire early this month, the source said.

The decision to maintain intercept capability at all times was apparently based on Pyongyang's recent suspected use of mobile launching pads for ballistic missiles, making launch preparations hard to detect.