Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 13:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:11 1 November 2016

Japan to extend intercept order for N. Korean missiles by 3 months

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Japan has decided to extend by three months an order to its Self-Defense Forces to remain ready to shoot down potential ballistic missiles launched from North Korea, a Japanese government source said Tuesday.

The order, issued Aug. 8, is set to expire early this month, the source said.

The decision to maintain intercept capability at all times was apparently based on Pyongyang's recent suspected use of mobile launching pads for ballistic missiles, making launch preparations hard to detect.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Intercept order for potential N. Korean missile launches issued
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete