BOJ gives up hitting inflation goal during Kuroda's term

The Bank of Japan acknowledged Tuesday that it will fail to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term through April 2018, a major setback to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy mix designed to beat prolonged deflation.

The central bank, however, left its monetary policy unchanged, with Kuroda saying Japan's economic situation is not much different from late September, when the last Policy Board meeting was held.

The BOJ, which had already pushed back the time frame for attaining its inflation target four times since Kuroda took office in 2013, extended it again to sometime in or after fiscal 2018, ending March 2019, from sometime in fiscal 2017.