Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 15:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:05 1 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 1) World hot-air balloon championship in Saga

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

World hot-air balloon championship in Saga

-- Hot-air balloons fly above the southwestern Japan city of Saga on Oct. 31, 2016, as the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship begins. The competition runs through Nov. 6, with 105 balloons from 31 countries and regions participating.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15303/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete