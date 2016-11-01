Video Advisory (Nov. 1) World hot-air balloon championship in Saga

The following is the latest available news video.

World hot-air balloon championship in Saga

-- Hot-air balloons fly above the southwestern Japan city of Saga on Oct. 31, 2016, as the FAI World Hot Air Balloon Championship begins. The competition runs through Nov. 6, with 105 balloons from 31 countries and regions participating.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15303/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo