Japanese, Chinese top corporate execs discuss ways of deepening ties

Top corporate executives and former government leaders from Japan and China on Tuesday met for their annual meeting to discuss ways of expanding economic ties, despite years of political tensions.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, former Chinese Vice Premier Zeng Peiyan and a total of about 60 heads of major companies from the two countries participated in the meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

The delegation from Tokyo is headed by Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation.