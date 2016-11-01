Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 17:47

17:28 1 November 2016

BOJ gives up hitting inflation goal during Kuroda's term

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan acknowledged Tuesday that it will fail to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term through April 2018, a major setback to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy mix designed to beat prolonged deflation.

The central bank decided by a 7-2 majority vote, however, to leave its monetary policy unchanged, with Kuroda reiterating Japan's economic situation is little changed from late September when the last policy board meeting was held.

The BOJ's drastic monetary easing is one of the three pillars of Abenomics, along with fiscal expansion and structural reforms. Abe and Kuroda have pledged to work together to revive Japan's sagging economy by wiping out the negative effects of falling prices, such as lower corporate profits.

  • BOJ chief Kuroda ahead of policy meeting
