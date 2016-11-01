Xi holds talks with Taiwan opposition party leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with the head of Taiwan's main opposition party at a time when Beijing has withheld official communications with the government of the self-ruled, democratic island.

It is the first time for Hung Hsiu-chu to meet with Xi since becoming the leader of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT) in late March. The meeting in Beijing took place a day before a regular party-to-party forum on economic and cultural ties.

China's relations with Taiwan have deteriorated since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won the island's presidency by a landslide in January.