18:09 1 November 2016
Xi holds talks with Taiwan opposition party leader
BEIJING, Nov. 1, Kyodo
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks with the head of Taiwan's main opposition party at a time when Beijing has withheld official communications with the government of the self-ruled, democratic island.
It is the first time for Hung Hsiu-chu to meet with Xi since becoming the leader of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT) in late March. The meeting in Beijing took place a day before a regular party-to-party forum on economic and cultural ties.
China's relations with Taiwan have deteriorated since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won the island's presidency by a landslide in January.
