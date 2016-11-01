Close

November 1, 2016 19:48

18:38 1 November 2016

Sony reports 78% fall in April-Sept. group net profit

TOKYO, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Sony Corp. reported Tuesday that its group net profit in the April-September period fell 78 percent from a year earlier to 26.01 billion yen (around $250 million), weighed down by a stronger yen and a halt in production of image sensors following powerful earthquakes in southwestern Japan.

The Japanese electronics maker said its operating profit in the first half of the business year through March dropped 44.9 percent to 101.94 billion yen, with sales down 10.8 percent at 3.30 trillion yen.

Powerful earthquakes in April forced Sony to suspend operations temporarily at its image sensor manufacturing plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, disrupting production of digital cameras.

