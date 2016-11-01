Xi stresses one-China principle in talks with Taiwan opposition leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks Tuesday with the head of Taiwan's main opposition party and urged adherence to an understanding reached 24 years ago that China and Taiwan are inseparable.

Xi, who heads the Communist Party of China, said in his first meeting with Hung Hsiu-chu since she became leader of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT) in March that the two parties are duty bound to consolidate the political foundation of the so called "1992 consensus" and adamantly oppose Taiwan independence.

China's relations with the government of the self-ruled, democratic island have deteriorated since Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency by a landslide in January.