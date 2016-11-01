Xi stresses one-China principle in talks with Taiwan opposition leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks Tuesday with the head of Taiwan's main opposition party and underscored the importance of adherence to an understanding reached 24 years ago that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are inseparable.

"To ensure national integrity and protect the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation is the common will of all Chinese people," Xi said in his first meeting with Hung Hsiu-chu since she became leader of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT) in March.

Xi, who heads the Communist Party of China, said the two parties are duty bound to consolidate the political foundation of the so-called "1992 consensus," which affirms the "one-China" principle, and resolutely oppose forces supporting Taiwan independence and their activities.