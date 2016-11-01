Close

Kyodo News

November 1, 2016 23:50

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:54 1 November 2016

Xi stresses one-China principle in talks with Taiwan opposition leader

BEIJING, Nov. 1, Kyodo

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday held talks Tuesday with the head of Taiwan's main opposition party and underscored the importance of adherence to an understanding reached 24 years ago that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are inseparable.

"To ensure national integrity and protect the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation is the common will of all Chinese people," Xi said in his first meeting with Hung Hsiu-chu since she became leader of the China-friendly Nationalist Party (KMT) in March.

Xi, who heads the Communist Party of China, said the two parties are duty bound to consolidate the political foundation of the so-called "1992 consensus," which affirms the "one-China" principle, and resolutely oppose forces supporting Taiwan independence and their activities.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  2. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products
  3. 26 Oct 2016Duterte woos investors amid Japan visit
  4. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  5. 26 Oct 2016Japanese man's murder trial moved to special tribunal in Bangladesh

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete