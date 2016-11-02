Abe set to pledge support for Myanmar in talks with Suu Kyi

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to offer Japan's full support for the development of Myanmar in talks with its de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Suu Kyi arrived Tuesday on a five-day visit to Japan, her first visit to Asia's second-largest economic power since the pro-democracy party she leads took power in March following a landmark election.

According to Japanese officials, Japan aims to assist the new government of Myanmar in every way it can across the public and private sectors.