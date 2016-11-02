S. Korea's Park replaces prime minister amid uproar over scandal

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday replaced the prime minister, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and the minister for public safety and security amid an escalating public uproar over an abuse-of-power scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Kim Byong Joon, a university professor and former presidential secretary during former President Roh Moo Hyun's administration, was named to replace Hwang Kyo Ahn as prime minister, according to the presidential office.

Park also named Yim Jong Yong, head of the Financial Services Commission, as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Park Seung Joo, former vice minister of Gender Equality and Family, as the minister for public safety and security.