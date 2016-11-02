4 elementary school pupils injured after being hit by truck

Four elementary school pupils were injured, one seriously, Wednesday morning after a truck hit them while they were walking to school on a street in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, police said.

The pupils, three boys and one girl, were walking in line on a street in the city of Yachimata when the truck driven by a 19-year-old man ran into them, leaving one boy seriously injured, the police and firefighters said, adding the pupils were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police arrested the truck driver, a company employee, on suspicion of negligence while driving resulting in injuries, they said.