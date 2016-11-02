Baseball: Kuriyama to continue as Fighters manager next season

Hideki Kuriyama, who led the Nippon Ham Fighters to their first Japan Series baseball championship in 10 years this season, will continue as manager of the Pacific League ballclub next year, the team announced Wednesday.

Nippon Ham offered Kuriyama an extension of his contract when the skipper visited the company's Tokyo office to report to club owner Juichi Suezawa about the team's performance this season, and the 55-year-old accepted.

"There are many things left to do," said Kuriyama, who will be skippering the club for the sixth year next season and pledged to guide the team to become No. 1 in Japan for the second consecutive year.