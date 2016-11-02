China offers $3 million humanitarian aid for flood-hit N. Korea

China on Wednesday announced a $3 million relief package to North Korea to help it deal with the devastation caused by deadly flooding.

Without providing many other details, the Commerce Ministry, which made the announcement, said China has decided to offer 20 million yuan (about $3 million) in emergency aid to North Korea's northeastern areas for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes.

The flooding along the Tumen River, which runs between the two countries, left hundreds of people dead or missing, and about 70,000 others homeless, according to international organizations. It was triggered by Typhoon Lionrock, which swept through North Hamgyong and Ryanggang provinces two months ago.