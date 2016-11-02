Close

Kyodo News

November 2, 2016 15:58

15:23 2 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 2) 4 elementary school pupils injured after being hit by truck

TOKYO, Nov. 2, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

4 elementary school pupils injured after being hit by truck

-- Police officers investigate a truck that hit four elementary school pupils while they were walking to school on a street in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Nov. 2, 2016. The four pupils were injured, one seriously, and the police arrested the 19-year-old driver, a male company employee.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15314/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

