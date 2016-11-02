Video Advisory (Nov. 2) 4 elementary school pupils injured after being hit by truck

15:23 2 November 2016
TOKYO, Nov. 2, Kyodo
4 elementary school pupils injured after being hit by truck
-- Police officers investigate a truck that hit four elementary school pupils while they were walking to school on a street in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Nov. 2, 2016. The four pupils were injured, one seriously, and the police arrested the 19-year-old driver, a male company employee.
==Kyodo