November 2, 2016 17:59

15:54 2 November 2016

FEATURE: Laotian female entrepreneurs, students seek business acumen in Japan

By Yoichi Kosukegawa
TOKYO, Nov. 2, Kyodo

A recent visit to Japan sparked an entrepreneurial spirit in Phonepaserth Luangsivongsa, a college senior living in Laos, inspiring her plans to sell local specialty goods in a "one village, one product" style.

She observed various local industries and staple goods in Hachinohe and its neighboring area in Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, while hearing from female entrepreneurs in the region during her one-week stay in Japan.

"I do want to start my own business," said the 22-year-old student at Rattana Business Administration College in Vientiane. "After seeing various local specialty goods sold in Aomori, I really feel like I will be able to sell local goods in Laos."

