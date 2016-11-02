Scandal-hit Park names new premier, ex-aide appears before prosecutors

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday named a new prime minister and replaced two other Cabinet members amid a damaging political crisis involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil, but the opposition said they would boycott parliamentary hearings on the nominations.

On the same day, Ahn Jong Beom, one of the senior presidential secretaries sacked by Park over the weekend for alleged involvement in the influence-peddling scandal gripping the nation, appeared before the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and was questioned by prosecutors, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The presidential office said Kim Byong Joon, a university professor and former presidential secretary during then President Roh Moo Hyun's administration, was named to replace Hwang Kyo Ahn as prime minister.