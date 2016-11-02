Myanmar needs investment, experts for economy, Suu Kyi says

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday sought the cooperation of Myanmar's diaspora in the country's development, saying the Southeast Asian country needs investment and experts to create growth.

Speaking to members of the local Myanmar community gathered at a hotel in Shinjuku district, Suu Kyi, who arrived Tuesday on a five-day visit to Japan, said Myanmar's economy is lagging being others in the region, and reforming its systems will take time.

"We need a lot of investment and many economic experts with fresh ideas," the Nobel Peace Prize laureate told the crowd of more than 1,000. "We have to double or even triple our efforts."