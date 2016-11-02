Close

November 2, 2016 17:59

17:26 2 November 2016

Rugby: Leitch opts to play for Chiefs, Tanaka not in Highlanders roster

TOKYO, Nov. 2, Kyodo

Michael Leitch, Japan's captain at Rugby World Cup 2015, has once again opted to play for the New Zealand-based Chiefs rather than the Sunwolves in next year's Super Rugby competition.

The 28-year-old back-row forward's name was included in the Chiefs roster Wednesday, when the New Zealand sides released their squads for the 2017 season.

Leitch, who has played for the Hamilton-based franchise for the past two seasons, has opted out of Japan's November tests, but said recently he was hoping to hold talks later this month with Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph with a view to returning to the national team fold next year.

His decision is another blow to Joseph's hopes of having Japan's best playing for the Sunwolves.

Two other back-row forwards have already signed for Australian Super Rugby sides with Hendrik Tui returning to the Reds and Amanaki Lelei Mafi heading to Melbourne to play for the Rebels.

There may be some good news for Joseph, though, with Fumiaki Tanaka not included in the Highlanders squad.

Tanaka played for the Dunedin-based franchise, coached by Joseph, for the past four seasons, but his playing time was limited, owing to the presence of All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

However, with the Sunwolves yet to officially name a single member and sources saying the side is still struggling to confirm its big-name players for next season, rumors have circulated that Tanaka has received an offer to play for a French side.

Moving to France would rule him out of Super Rugby owing to the length of the Top 14 season.

A source at Tanaka's club side, Panasonic Wild Knights, however, said he was surprised by the reports and said he hoped the 31-year-old would remain in Japan and play for them in next year's Top League competition.

==Kyodo

