Baseball: Otani readies bat for next season and perhaps friendlies

Shohei Otani began practicing on Wednesday for what may be his international batting debut.

In past games against overseas competition, the Nippon Ham Fighters ace pitcher and designated hitter has only pitched, but Samurai Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said he is willing to unleash Otani's potent bat during next March's World Baseball Classic.

So in his first workout since the Pacific League champion Fighters won the Japan Series on Saturday, Otani was in the cage taking batting practice ahead of next week's games against Mexico and the Netherlands.