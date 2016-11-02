Abe offers Suu Kyi "full support" for Myanmar's new gov't

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Japan's full support across the private and public sectors in aid of Myanmar's new democratically elected government in talks in Tokyo on Wednesday with the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"I want to again express my respect for the nation-building (you) are carrying out under the universal values we share -- freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Abe said at the outset of their meeting.

"As a friend of Myanmar, Japan will give the new government our full support across the public and private sectors," Abe said, adding that Japan hopes to use Suu Kyi's visit as an opportunity to "dramatically develop" bilateral ties.