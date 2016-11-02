Close

Kyodo News

November 2, 2016 20:00

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:05 2 November 2016

Abe offers Suu Kyi "full support" for Myanmar's new gov't

TOKYO, Nov. 2, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Japan's full support across the private and public sectors in aid of Myanmar's new democratically elected government in talks in Tokyo on Wednesday with the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"I want to again express my respect for the nation-building (you) are carrying out under the universal values we share -- freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Abe said at the outset of their meeting.

"As a friend of Myanmar, Japan will give the new government our full support across the public and private sectors," Abe said, adding that Japan hopes to use Suu Kyi's visit as an opportunity to "dramatically develop" bilateral ties.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe offers Suu Kyi "full support" for Myanmar's new gov't
  • Abe offers Suu Kyi "full support" for Myanmar's new gov't
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  2. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  3. 27 Oct 2016Pakistani court orders liquor shops in Karachi shut down
  4. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  5. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete