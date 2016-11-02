Close

Kyodo News

November 2, 2016 22:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:37 2 November 2016

H.K. legislature ejects lawmakers-elect as oath-taking saga drags on

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, Kyodo

Two pro-independence lawmakers-elect were ejected from the legislature Wednesday after defying an order banning their entrance and attempting to take the oath of office for a second time, after their initial attempts three weeks ago were deemed unacceptable.

Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung of the localist group Youngspiration forced their way into the Legislative Council's weekly general meeting and attempted to retake their oaths despite an order by Legislative Council President Andrew Leung barring them from the chamber.

"I did complete my oath-taking (in front of the president)," Yau, 25, told the press after the president ejected her and suspended the meeting. "I have honored my duty to take the oath, but the president has failed his."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • H.K. legislature ejects lawmakers-elect
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Oct 2016FEATURE: As king is mourned, Thais fondly recall his agricultural innovations
  2. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  3. 27 Oct 2016Pakistani court orders liquor shops in Karachi shut down
  4. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  5. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete