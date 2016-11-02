H.K. legislature ejects lawmakers-elect as oath-taking saga drags on

Two pro-independence lawmakers-elect were ejected from the legislature Wednesday after defying an order banning their entrance and attempting to take the oath of office for a second time, after their initial attempts three weeks ago were deemed unacceptable.

Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung of the localist group Youngspiration forced their way into the Legislative Council's weekly general meeting and attempted to retake their oaths despite an order by Legislative Council President Andrew Leung barring them from the chamber.

"I did complete my oath-taking (in front of the president)," Yau, 25, told the press after the president ejected her and suspended the meeting. "I have honored my duty to take the oath, but the president has failed his."