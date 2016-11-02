Japan offers 800 bil. yen to Myanmar to assist democratization

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday that Japan's public and private sectors will contribute about 800 billion yen ($7.73 billion) over five years to aid nation-building in the democratizing country.

"As a friend of Myanmar, Japan will give the new government our full support across the public and private sectors," Abe said at the outset of the talks in Tokyo.

The nation-building efforts are expected to include infrastructure building and cooperation in the energy sector.