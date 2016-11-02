TPP deliberation stalled as opposition seeks minister's resignation

Deliberation in a Diet committee on the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal was stalled Wednesday as opposition parties decided to sit out a vote and called for the resignation of farm minister Yuji Yamamoto over a gaffe.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner Komeito are considering giving up their initial plan to carry out a vote in a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Friday, ahead of debate at the House of Councillors, according to a ruling lawmaker.

A vote in the lower house TPP committee was canceled Wednesday. The committee's chairman, Ryu Shionoya of the LDP, later decided to hold another committee meeting on Friday, a move adamantly opposed by the main opposition Democratic Party.