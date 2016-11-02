Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 0:02

22:44 2 November 2016

FOCUS: Now is time to curb 2020 budget: London Paralympic organizer

By Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa
LONDON, Nov. 2, Kyodo

One of the people responsible for organizing the groundbreaking London Paralympics in 2012 said Tokyo needs to regain control over the budget now, and find the "right blend" of new and existing venues.

Chris Holmes, who was Director of Paralympic Integration for London 2012 and is now a member of the House of Lords, said the success of the 2020 Paralympics will rest on engaging the entire country and selling every single ticket.

If done right, he said, it could drive forward Japan's future much like the bullet train did at the time of the 1964 Games.

