November 3, 2016 6:05

04:42 3 November 2016

Fed leaves rates steady, hints at Dec. hike

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, Kyodo

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, but signaled a possible rate increase at its next policy meeting in mid-December amid a pickup in the U.S. economy and rising inflation.

In a widely expected move ahead of next week's presidential election, the central bank decided to maintain its target for the benchmark rate unchanged at between 0.25 and 0.5 percent.

"The committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen but decided, for the time being, to wait for some further evidence of continued progress toward its objectives," it said in a statement issued after a two-day meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

