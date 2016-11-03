Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 14:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:00 3 November 2016

Kishida, Suu Kyi agree to cooperate over Myanmar ethnic conflict

TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi agreed Thursday to cooperate in efforts to end ethnic conflict in the Southeast Asian country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Referring to recent reports of deadly attacks on border guard posts by insurgents in the restive state of Rakhine, Kishida told Suu Kyi, "Any sort of violence should not be tolerated, and I welcome (your) efforts for the peace and stability of Rakhine state," according to the ministry.

Suu Kyi, who holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister, said the situation in Rakhine state is extremely delicate and needs to be addressed with caution, adding that the government is dealing with it under the principle of the rule of law, according to the ministry.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  2. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  3. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna
  4. 28 Oct 2016Cambodia kicks off biggest sporting event in half decade
  5. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete