Kishida, Suu Kyi agree to cooperate over Myanmar ethnic conflict

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi agreed Thursday to cooperate in efforts to end ethnic conflict in the Southeast Asian country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Referring to recent reports of deadly attacks on border guard posts by insurgents in the restive state of Rakhine, Kishida told Suu Kyi, "Any sort of violence should not be tolerated, and I welcome (your) efforts for the peace and stability of Rakhine state," according to the ministry.

Suu Kyi, who holds the dual positions of state counselor and foreign minister, said the situation in Rakhine state is extremely delicate and needs to be addressed with caution, adding that the government is dealing with it under the principle of the rule of law, according to the ministry.