Rugby: Joseph names 13 uncapped players in 23-man squad to face Argentina

New Japan coach Jamie Joseph named his first match-day squad Thursday, and as expected it is very short of experience.

The 23 players named to face Argentina on Saturday at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground include 13 yet to savor the cauldron of test-match rugby, seven in the starting XV and six on the bench, which sees a 6-2 forwards-backs split.

"I am really confident about what we have achieved and delivered in the amount of time we have had to prepare the team," Joseph said. "The players are all excited and really clear about what we need to do to be successful at the weekend."

Joseph said the squad was one that combined the present and the future, best exemplified by Satoshi Nakatani winning his first cap at the age of 35 at loosehead prop and back-row forward Shuhei Matsuhashi set to win his at 22 if he comes off the bench.

Nakatani packs down alongside co-captain Shota Horie and Kensuke Hatakeyama in a pack that contains just 128 caps -- 44 of which belong to Horie and 75 to Hatakeyama.

Kyosuke Kajikawa and Samuela Anise form a brand new second row, while the back row sees the uncapped duo of Uwe Helu and Yuhimaru Mimura joining Amanaki Lelei Mafi, who with just nine caps to his name, is suddenly elevated to one of the senior members of the pack.

The backs have 171 caps between them with outside center Amanaki Lotohea and wing Lomano Lava Lemeki the two new boys.

Fumiaki Tanaka pairs up with Yu Tamura at halfback, co-captain Harumichi Tatekawa partners Lotohea in the midfield and Akihito Yamada and Kotaro Matsushima join Lemeki in the back three.

On the bench, hooker Takeshi Kizu and lock Kotaro Yatabe will be joined by six players donning the national jersey for the first time.

Koki Yamamoto and Heiichiro Ito provide cover at prop, Malgene Ilaua and Matsuhashi are the reserve back-row forwards, with Takahiro Ogawa the back-up to Tanaka and Timothy Lafaele covering the rest of the backs.

"We think the game is going to be really fast and will have its toll on our forward pack so we have decided to have six forwards on the bench and hopefully that will pay dividends for us," said Joseph.

The Pumas have picked a full-strength squad that is based on the Jaguares side that played the Sunwolves in Tokyo in April.

Horie led the Sunwolves to their only Super Rugby victory to date that day but he was under no illusions as to how different things are now.

"We've had two camps as preparation so it is a matter of how much we can put that on the field," he said. "We are playing a different style to previous years so it is down to how the players can adapt to that and how competitive we can be."

==Kyodo