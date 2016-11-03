Fujifilm to buy Takeda's research chemical arm: sources

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s research chemical unit for roughly 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion) to enhance its medical business, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.

Fujifilm made a successful bid last month to buy Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan's top reagent maker, the sources said, noting the contract is expected to be concluded later this month.

Takeda, which owns a roughly 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical, is already in talks with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. to take over its stomach drug business.