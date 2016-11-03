Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 18:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:45 3 November 2016

Fujifilm to buy Takeda's research chemical arm: sources

TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s research chemical unit for roughly 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion) to enhance its medical business, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.

Fujifilm made a successful bid last month to buy Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan's top reagent maker, the sources said, noting the contract is expected to be concluded later this month.

Takeda, which owns a roughly 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical, is already in talks with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. to take over its stomach drug business.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  2. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  3. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna
  4. 28 Oct 2016Cambodia kicks off biggest sporting event in half decade
  5. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete