16:45 3 November 2016
Fujifilm to buy Takeda's research chemical arm: sources
TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s research chemical unit for roughly 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion) to enhance its medical business, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday.
Fujifilm made a successful bid last month to buy Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan's top reagent maker, the sources said, noting the contract is expected to be concluded later this month.
Takeda, which owns a roughly 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical, is already in talks with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. to take over its stomach drug business.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.