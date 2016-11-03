H.K. court reviews validity of two pro-independence lawmakers-elect

A judicial review launched by the Hong Kong government to challenge the validity of two pro-independence lawmakers-elect who failed to take their oath of office properly started Thursday with lawyers battling over the judiciary's role in ruling over matters of the legislature, the power of the head of legislature and the privileges of legislators-elect.

Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung from newly formed political group Youngspiration, which champions self-determination, were two of three defendants in the hearing. Legislative Council President Andrew Leung, who did not appear in court, was also challenged over his power to allow the duo to have a second attempt at taking their oaths.

Benjamin Yu, counsel for the government, told the court that rumors that Beijing is going to interpret the Basic Law in a bid to bar independence advocates from entering the establishment ahead of the court ruling could not be confirmed.