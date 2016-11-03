Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 18:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:57 3 November 2016

H.K. court reviews validity of two pro-independence lawmakers-elect

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, Kyodo

A judicial review launched by the Hong Kong government to challenge the validity of two pro-independence lawmakers-elect who failed to take their oath of office properly started Thursday with lawyers battling over the judiciary's role in ruling over matters of the legislature, the power of the head of legislature and the privileges of legislators-elect.

Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung from newly formed political group Youngspiration, which champions self-determination, were two of three defendants in the hearing. Legislative Council President Andrew Leung, who did not appear in court, was also challenged over his power to allow the duo to have a second attempt at taking their oaths.

Benjamin Yu, counsel for the government, told the court that rumors that Beijing is going to interpret the Basic Law in a bid to bar independence advocates from entering the establishment ahead of the court ruling could not be confirmed.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  2. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  3. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna
  4. 28 Oct 2016Cambodia kicks off biggest sporting event in half decade
  5. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete