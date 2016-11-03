Soccer: Reds finish season top to secure place in J-League Championship Final

Urawa Reds booked a place in the J-League Championship Final on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at home to Yokohama F Marinos on the final day of the regular season saw them clinch top spot in the overall first-division table.

Reds finished with 74 points, two ahead of Kawasaki Frontale, to advance to the two-leg final on Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. Runners-up Kawasaki, who squandered a two-goal lead and went down 3-2 at home to Gamba Osaka, face first-stage winners Kashima Antlers in a one-off semifinal playoff on Nov. 23.

Yosuke Kashiwagi fired Reds in front before substitute Martinus raced through to level for Marinos and set up a tense final few moments at sundrenched Saitama Stadium.