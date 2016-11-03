20:43 3 November 2016
Olympics: Venue change for volleyball, rowing/canoe still possible: IOC
By Shintaro Kano
TOKYO, Nov. 3, Kyodo
Venue switches for volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint remain a possibility following meetings by a four-party, cost-cutting working group for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said Thursday.
A decision on the venues will be made at the end of the month when the four parties -- the IOC, the 2020 organizing committee and the national and Tokyo metropolitan governments -- meet again ahead of the Dec. 1-2 gathering of the IOC's coordination commission in Tokyo.
"The options remain," Dubi said, referring to the potential relocation of the volleyball and rowing/canoe sites, after the working group ended three days of meetings at 2020 headquarters.
