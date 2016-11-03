Scandal-hit Park names new chief of staff

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye named a new chief of staff Thursday, amid a damaging political crisis involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Han Gwang Ok, chairman of the Presidential Committee for National Cohesion, served as presidential chief of staff under the administration of former President Kim Dae Jung.

Park also appointed Hur Won Jae, a former journalist-turned politician, as her senior secretary for political affairs.