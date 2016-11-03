Close

Kyodo News

November 3, 2016 22:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:43 3 November 2016

Scandal-hit Park names new chief of staff

SEOUL, Nov. 3, Kyodo

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye named a new chief of staff Thursday, amid a damaging political crisis involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Han Gwang Ok, chairman of the Presidential Committee for National Cohesion, served as presidential chief of staff under the administration of former President Kim Dae Jung.

Park also appointed Hur Won Jae, a former journalist-turned politician, as her senior secretary for political affairs.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Scandal-hit Park names new prime minister
  • Key figure in S. Korea scandal being questioned by court
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Oct 2016Thai man gets life imprisonment for murdering elderly Japanese
  2. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  3. 28 Oct 2016Hagoromo Foods to suspend production after insect found in can of tuna
  4. 28 Oct 2016Cambodia kicks off biggest sporting event in half decade
  5. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete