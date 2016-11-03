21:52 3 November 2016
Thai Crown Prince will ascend throne on Dec. 1: palace official
BANGKOK, Nov. 3, Kyodo
Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn will ascend the country's throne on Dec. 1, following the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a senior palace official told Kyodo News on Thursday.
The official said preparations for his ascension are still ongoing.
King Bhumibol died on Oct. 13 at the age of 88 following a long period of illness.
