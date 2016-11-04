Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 2:15

00:41 4 November 2016

Park's friend arrested in S. Korea political scandal

SEOUL, Nov. 4, Kyodo

Prosecutors on Thursday arrested a longtime close friend of beleaguered South Korean President Park Geun Hye amid allegations that she meddled in state affairs, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The arrest came after the Seoul Central District Court approved an arrest warrant following questioning of Choi Soon Sil, 60, in the presence of prosecutors and her lawyer.

Park will deliver an address to the nation Friday over the scandal, the presidential office said. She is expected to apologize again over the scandal and could express her willingness to accept a probe.

