Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 4:16

02:20 4 November 2016

Abe may visit U.S. in Feb. if Clinton wins presidential race

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may visit the United States for a summit meeting in late February if Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton wins next week's presidential race, Japan-U.S diplomatic and party sources said Thursday.

The envisioned summit just a month or so after the new president takes office is aimed at confirming Tokyo and Washington are on the same page over the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance and coordinating policies toward China, Russia and North Korea, the sources said.

Japan has been siding with the United States against China in the territorial dispute in the South China Sea where Beijing has been building military outposts to strengthen its claims.

