Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 10:19

08:18 4 November 2016

Paris accord takes effect to combat global warming

TOKYO, Nov. 4, Kyodo

The Paris Agreement on fighting global warming entered into force Friday, creating a new international framework for involving every country in reining in greenhouse gas emissions.

The accord, adopted at the U.N. convention on climate change in December and ratified by many major emitters including China and the United States, aims to hold global average temperature rises to "well below" 2 C above preindustrial levels to avoid the serious consequences scientists say will be caused by climate change, such as more droughts, floods, melting glaciers and rising seas.

Japan, which has lagged behind other major emitters, is expected to ratify the landmark agreement later in the day. The Cabinet proposed ratification to the Diet after it became clear the accord would take effect.

