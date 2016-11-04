Close

Kyodo News

November 4, 2016 10:19

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:56 4 November 2016

Possible U.S.-N. Korea talks could leave out abduction issue: expert

By Ko Hirano
WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, Kyodo

A possible resumption of -- and progress in -- talks between North Korea and a new U.S. administration over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs may reduce incentives for the country to reopen negotiations with Japan on the abduction issue, according to a U.S.-based Japanese expert on North Korean politics.

Whoever wins Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, the next administration is likely to try to move stalled relations with North Korea forward because President Barack Obama's policy of "strategic patience" has been widely regarded as ineffective in curbing the North's missile and nuclear weapons development, says Keio University associate professor Atsuhito Isozaki.

While the United States was waiting for North Korea to change its behavior through sanctions under Obama's policy, Pyongyang appears to have moved closer to building an atomic bomb small enough to mount on a missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 29 Oct 2016Parade held in Singapore to mark 50 years of Japan-Singapore ties
  2. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  3. 2 Nov 2016N. Korea preparing for another ballistic missile launch: report
  4. 30 Oct 2016Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home
  5. 1 Nov 201615 dead in China coal mine gas explosion

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete