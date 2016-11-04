Possible U.S.-N. Korea talks could leave out abduction issue: expert

A possible resumption of -- and progress in -- talks between North Korea and a new U.S. administration over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs may reduce incentives for the country to reopen negotiations with Japan on the abduction issue, according to a U.S.-based Japanese expert on North Korean politics.

Whoever wins Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, the next administration is likely to try to move stalled relations with North Korea forward because President Barack Obama's policy of "strategic patience" has been widely regarded as ineffective in curbing the North's missile and nuclear weapons development, says Keio University associate professor Atsuhito Isozaki.

While the United States was waiting for North Korea to change its behavior through sanctions under Obama's policy, Pyongyang appears to have moved closer to building an atomic bomb small enough to mount on a missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.