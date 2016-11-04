Scandal-hit Park says willing to accept probe

South Korea's beleaguered President Park Geun Hye said Friday she is ready to accept a probe at a time when an abuse-of-power scandal involving a confidante threatens the survival of her administration.

"If necessary, I am ready to agree to (a prosecutors' probe) sincerely and even accept a probe by an independent counsel," Park said in a nationally televised address.

Park apologized to the nation, saying, "I offer you a whole-hearted apology once again for causing unspeakable deep disappointment and concerns to you."