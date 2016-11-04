11:08 4 November 2016
Scandal-hit Park says willing to accept probe
SEOUL, Nov. 4, Kyodo
South Korea's beleaguered President Park Geun Hye said Friday she is ready to accept a probe at a time when an abuse-of-power scandal involving a confidante threatens the survival of her administration.
"If necessary, I am ready to agree to (a prosecutors' probe) sincerely and even accept a probe by an independent counsel," Park said in a nationally televised address.
Park apologized to the nation, saying, "I offer you a whole-hearted apology once again for causing unspeakable deep disappointment and concerns to you."
